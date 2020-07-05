All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3116 Stonecrop Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3116 Stonecrop Trail
Last updated June 6 2019 at 5:52 PM

3116 Stonecrop Trail

3116 Stonecrop Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3116 Stonecrop Trl, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3-2-2 is conveniently located in the Meadows at Hickory Creek subdivision. With a large office space at the front of the house and split floor plan. Numerous custom touches included illuminated art niche, stunning oversized skylight in the kitchen, and arched doorways. The huge kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (fridge included!), granite countertops, and loads of storage space. Directly off the open concept kitchen is the dining area and living room complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom includes an in suite master bath which features an oversized soaking tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3116 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3116 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Stonecrop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Stonecrop Trail offers parking.
Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3116 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3116 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Stonecrop Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas