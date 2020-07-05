3116 Stonecrop Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3-2-2 is conveniently located in the Meadows at Hickory Creek subdivision. With a large office space at the front of the house and split floor plan. Numerous custom touches included illuminated art niche, stunning oversized skylight in the kitchen, and arched doorways. The huge kitchen includes stainless steel appliances (fridge included!), granite countertops, and loads of storage space. Directly off the open concept kitchen is the dining area and living room complete with a gas fireplace. The master bedroom includes an in suite master bath which features an oversized soaking tub, dual vanities, and walk in closet.