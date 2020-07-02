3109 Inglewood Street

Half duplex ready for move in! Living dining room combination with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom. French doors lead to a private back yard with a patio for relaxing. Fenced in yard. Freshly painted. Refrigerator included. Space for a washer and dryer. Parking in rear with a carport. Use the TAR application form for anyone over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
