Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3109 Inglewood Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:55 PM

3109 Inglewood Street

3109 Inglewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Inglewood Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Half duplex ready for move in! Living dining room combination with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom. French doors lead to a private back yard with a patio for relaxing. Fenced in yard. Freshly painted. Refrigerator included. Space for a washer and dryer. Parking in rear with a carport. Use the TAR application form for anyone over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Inglewood Street have any available units?
3109 Inglewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Inglewood Street have?
Some of 3109 Inglewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Inglewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Inglewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Inglewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Inglewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3109 Inglewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Inglewood Street offers parking.
Does 3109 Inglewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3109 Inglewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Inglewood Street have a pool?
No, 3109 Inglewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Inglewood Street have accessible units?
No, 3109 Inglewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Inglewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Inglewood Street has units with dishwashers.

