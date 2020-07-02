3109 Inglewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Half duplex ready for move in! Living dining room combination with split bedrooms each with their own bathroom. French doors lead to a private back yard with a patio for relaxing. Fenced in yard. Freshly painted. Refrigerator included. Space for a washer and dryer. Parking in rear with a carport. Use the TAR application form for anyone over the age of 18.