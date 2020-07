Amenities

Great home in the heart of Denton close to shopping and entertainment! This home features fresh paint and new carpet, sleek laminate flooring throughout formal living room, dining room, kitchen and family room. The family room has wood burning fireplace and is situated just off the open kitchen. The master bedroom is spacious with large walk in closet and separate shower and tub. Large backyard with great shade trees. This will not last long!