Cozy Town home style fourplex on the north side of Denton. New Paint! New Floors in living room! Just across the street from Strickland Middle School and the North Branch Public Library. Easy access to downtown Denton and Loop 288.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have any available units?
3053 Olympia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3053 Olympia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Olympia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.