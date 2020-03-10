All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
3053 Olympia Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:21 AM

3053 Olympia Drive

3053 Olympia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3053 Olympia Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cozy Town home style fourplex on the north side of Denton. New Paint! New Floors in living room!
Just across the street from Strickland Middle School and the North Branch Public Library.
Easy access to downtown Denton and Loop 288.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 Olympia Drive have any available units?
3053 Olympia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3053 Olympia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3053 Olympia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 Olympia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive offer parking?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have a pool?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3053 Olympia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3053 Olympia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3053 Olympia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

