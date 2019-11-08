3040 Country Club Road

Amenities
UTILITIES AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Pool maintenance, front lawn, water, sewer, and trash are included in the monthly rent! Bright, open kitchen with tons of built-in storage and pantry! Includes stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge! Attached sun room. Two OVER-SIZED bedrooms, living room with vaulted ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Master retreat has wood flooring with carpet inlay, huge master bath, and master closet has tons of built-in dressers and shelves. Private pool area with cabana includes shades and curtains, pool lounge chairs, and seating under breezy cabana. 2-car garage included with circle driveway. We require renter's insurance with pool coverage. Hurry!