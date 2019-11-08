All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3040 Country Club Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3040 Country Club Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3040 Country Club Road

3040 Country Club Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3040 Country Club Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
UTILITIES AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Pool maintenance, front lawn, water, sewer, and trash are included in the monthly rent! Bright, open kitchen with tons of built-in storage and pantry! Includes stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge! Attached sun room. Two OVER-SIZED bedrooms, living room with vaulted ceilings. Wood floors throughout. Master retreat has wood flooring with carpet inlay, huge master bath, and master closet has tons of built-in dressers and shelves. Private pool area with cabana includes shades and curtains, pool lounge chairs, and seating under breezy cabana. 2-car garage included with circle driveway. We require renter's insurance with pool coverage. Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Country Club Road have any available units?
3040 Country Club Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 Country Club Road have?
Some of 3040 Country Club Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Country Club Road currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Country Club Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Country Club Road pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Country Club Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3040 Country Club Road offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Country Club Road offers parking.
Does 3040 Country Club Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3040 Country Club Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Country Club Road have a pool?
Yes, 3040 Country Club Road has a pool.
Does 3040 Country Club Road have accessible units?
No, 3040 Country Club Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Country Club Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 Country Club Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas