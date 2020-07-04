All apartments in Denton
3025 Lipizzan Drive

3025 Lipizzan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Lipizzan Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN A LOVELY QUIET SUBDIVISION, NEW FLOORS, JUST PAINTED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LARGE BACK YARD. ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have any available units?
3025 Lipizzan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have?
Some of 3025 Lipizzan Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Lipizzan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Lipizzan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Lipizzan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Lipizzan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Lipizzan Drive offers parking.
Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Lipizzan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3025 Lipizzan Drive has a pool.
Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3025 Lipizzan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Lipizzan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3025 Lipizzan Drive has units with dishwashers.

