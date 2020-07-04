3025 Lipizzan Drive

Amenities

MOVE IN READY 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH IN A LOVELY QUIET SUBDIVISION, NEW FLOORS, JUST PAINTED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LARGE BACK YARD. ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL, MUST SEE!