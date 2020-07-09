All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

3007 Lipizzan Court

3007 Lipizzan Court · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Lipizzan Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY 4 Bdrm, 2 Bath home in Wheeler Ridge! Open concept living and dining off the entry. Kitchen is open to second living and opens up to a large backyard. This space is perfect for entertaining! Large kitchen with plenty of storage space. Master features walk in closet, double vanities, garden tub & separate shower. This home is a must see with great community amenities!
Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Lipizzan Court have any available units?
3007 Lipizzan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3007 Lipizzan Court have?
Some of 3007 Lipizzan Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Lipizzan Court currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Lipizzan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Lipizzan Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Lipizzan Court is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Lipizzan Court offer parking?
Yes, 3007 Lipizzan Court offers parking.
Does 3007 Lipizzan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3007 Lipizzan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Lipizzan Court have a pool?
No, 3007 Lipizzan Court does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Lipizzan Court have accessible units?
No, 3007 Lipizzan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Lipizzan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Lipizzan Court does not have units with dishwashers.

