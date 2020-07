Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fantastic updates! Light and bright living room leads to open kitchen and second living area. New hard surface flooring and fresh paint in decorator's colors throughout. Granite counters in kitchen and both bathrooms, custom tile master shower, and great fenced backyard. Close to shopping, entertainment, two major universities and two hospitals. Great access to downtown Denton and I-35.