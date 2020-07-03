All apartments in Denton
Last updated November 18 2019 at 5:33 AM

2921 Desert Drive

2921 Desert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2921 Desert Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood with community amenities. Hardwood flooring, tiled wet areas, and carpet with upgraded pad. Kitchen features custom light fixtures over the large kitchen island, SS appliances, granite, tons of cabinet and countertop space, a huge walk-in pantry and refrigerator included. Open flow great for entertaining from the kitchen to the dining room and into the living room. Large size bedrooms with ample closet space, new ceiling fans and custom paint colors. Master bathroom retreat with dual sinks and over sized walk-in shower with glass enclosure. Great open patio, large backyard and shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Desert Drive have any available units?
2921 Desert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 Desert Drive have?
Some of 2921 Desert Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 Desert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Desert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Desert Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Desert Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2921 Desert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2921 Desert Drive offers parking.
Does 2921 Desert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Desert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Desert Drive have a pool?
No, 2921 Desert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Desert Drive have accessible units?
No, 2921 Desert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Desert Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2921 Desert Drive has units with dishwashers.

