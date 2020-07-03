2921 Desert Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in established neighborhood with community amenities. Hardwood flooring, tiled wet areas, and carpet with upgraded pad. Kitchen features custom light fixtures over the large kitchen island, SS appliances, granite, tons of cabinet and countertop space, a huge walk-in pantry and refrigerator included. Open flow great for entertaining from the kitchen to the dining room and into the living room. Large size bedrooms with ample closet space, new ceiling fans and custom paint colors. Master bathroom retreat with dual sinks and over sized walk-in shower with glass enclosure. Great open patio, large backyard and shed.