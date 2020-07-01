2817 Hilcroft Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

New paint and vinyl plank flooring to be installed before 7-10-19 in this 3-2-2 in lovely, treed Summit Oak. New HVAC unit, newer dishwasher, other appliances have been updated. Large back yard has covered back patio. Open concept floor plan, established landscaping, new privacy fence. Wonderful HOA amenities include pool, playground. Sidewalks make for a charming walk through the cozy neighborhood. Owner pays for the HOA--not the tenant. All information is deemed correct, however, it is the responsibility of the prospective tenant to verify all information