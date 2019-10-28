2804 Dominion Street

Stunning rental property centrally located near to the shops at 288 and minutes from TWU. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over sized backyard and in a new remarkable subdivision of Windsor Oaks. This home is a MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
