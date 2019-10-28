All apartments in Denton
2804 Dominion Street
2804 Dominion Street

2804 Dominion St · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Dominion St, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
Stunning rental property centrally located near to the shops at 288 and minutes from TWU. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, over sized backyard and in a new remarkable subdivision of Windsor Oaks. This home is a MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Dominion Street have any available units?
2804 Dominion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2804 Dominion Street currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Dominion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Dominion Street pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Dominion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2804 Dominion Street offer parking?
No, 2804 Dominion Street does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Dominion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Dominion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Dominion Street have a pool?
No, 2804 Dominion Street does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Dominion Street have accessible units?
No, 2804 Dominion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Dominion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Dominion Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Dominion Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Dominion Street does not have units with air conditioning.

