All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2741 Mill Pond Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2741 Mill Pond Road
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:11 PM

2741 Mill Pond Road

2741 Mill Pond Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2741 Mill Pond Road, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice 3-2-2 home in north Denton off Old North - E University. Tenants just moved out. Will do needed maintenance and make ready for new tenants to move in, carpet, c-fans, window coverings, newer HVAC system, ceramic tile floor in all areas except bedrooms. 3-2-2. Large open kitchen to dining - extra room. Fenced back yard. Schedule to come see and make it your new home! All electric. Includes refrigerator, electric range. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Laundry room has cabinet and shelves. Fireplace is decorative only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 Mill Pond Road have any available units?
2741 Mill Pond Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 Mill Pond Road have?
Some of 2741 Mill Pond Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 Mill Pond Road currently offering any rent specials?
2741 Mill Pond Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 Mill Pond Road pet-friendly?
No, 2741 Mill Pond Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2741 Mill Pond Road offer parking?
Yes, 2741 Mill Pond Road offers parking.
Does 2741 Mill Pond Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 Mill Pond Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 Mill Pond Road have a pool?
No, 2741 Mill Pond Road does not have a pool.
Does 2741 Mill Pond Road have accessible units?
No, 2741 Mill Pond Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 Mill Pond Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2741 Mill Pond Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas