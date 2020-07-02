2741 Mill Pond Road

Amenities
Nice 3-2-2 home in north Denton off Old North - E University. Tenants just moved out. Will do needed maintenance and make ready for new tenants to move in, carpet, c-fans, window coverings, newer HVAC system, ceramic tile floor in all areas except bedrooms. 3-2-2. Large open kitchen to dining - extra room. Fenced back yard. Schedule to come see and make it your new home! All electric. Includes refrigerator, electric range. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen. Laundry room has cabinet and shelves. Fireplace is decorative only.