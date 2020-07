Amenities

This jewel, perfectly nestled in trendy Unicorn Lake District, opens to a large living area, kitchen shines bright with open breakfast bar and separate eating area, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Retreat down the hallway to the totally refreshed 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Enjoy the community amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, jogging-biking path, playground, private lake-pond. **Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**