Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated like new open spacious house in popular Wind River Estate with easy reach to I-35, movies, restaurants, shopping, hospital and much more. New granite counter in kitchen with new sink and gas stoves. Entire house freshly painted with all new carpeting. Master bedroom is downstairs with wood flooring.

