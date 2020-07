Amenities

garage recently renovated pool clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

Beautifully updated 3 bed 2 bath home in Sundown Ranch! Open flow concept, designer’s color and update, new cabinets and high end stone, high quality appliance and a large back yard! This home is central to everything and ready for move in! 2 minutes to I-35, 8 minutes to the historic Denton square, and a mere 15 minutes to I-35W into Fort Worth. Walking distance to community pool and close to shopping, restaurant, and movie theater! Come and take a look before it's gone!