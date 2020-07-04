2521 Great Bear Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home w Pool is perfect for just about any family. Walk into this home and you will notice the high ceilings with big windows looking into your beautifully manicured .26 acre backyard, with a POOL. A large kitchen that is open to dining and family room, a beautiful wood burning fireplace w gas starter. 2920 sq. ft this home offers 2 Living rooms, 2 Dinning, An oversized master, A large master bath, dual vanities, and walk in his and her closets. Upstairs you will find a spacious Game Room, oversized guest bedrooms and a study nook. This home comes with (Fridge, Washer & Dryer(not-warrantied). This home has beautiful natural lighting, LOCATION, MOVE IN READY!!