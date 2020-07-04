All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2521 Great Bear Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2521 Great Bear Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2521 Great Bear Lane

2521 Great Bear Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2521 Great Bear Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home w Pool is perfect for just about any family. Walk into this home and you will notice the high ceilings with big windows looking into your beautifully manicured .26 acre backyard, with a POOL. A large kitchen that is open to dining and family room, a beautiful wood burning fireplace w gas starter. 2920 sq. ft this home offers 2 Living rooms, 2 Dinning, An oversized master, A large master bath, dual vanities, and walk in his and her closets. Upstairs you will find a spacious Game Room, oversized guest bedrooms and a study nook. This home comes with (Fridge, Washer & Dryer(not-warrantied). This home has beautiful natural lighting, LOCATION, MOVE IN READY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Great Bear Lane have any available units?
2521 Great Bear Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Great Bear Lane have?
Some of 2521 Great Bear Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Great Bear Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Great Bear Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Great Bear Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Great Bear Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2521 Great Bear Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Great Bear Lane offers parking.
Does 2521 Great Bear Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2521 Great Bear Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Great Bear Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Great Bear Lane has a pool.
Does 2521 Great Bear Lane have accessible units?
No, 2521 Great Bear Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Great Bear Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Great Bear Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Oak Meadows
1810 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas