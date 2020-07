Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities game room garage pet friendly

Cute 3 bedroom home with a garage conversion that can be used as a second living area, game room or huge bedroom. Microwave installed above the gas stove. Granite in kitchen with upgraded back splash. Mature trees on lot and a large grassy backyard. Pets on case by case basis--NO CATS. Must sign a 12 mth. lease Hurry before it is gone!