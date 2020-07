Amenities

dishwasher parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Want to live close to UNT and TWU? Vacant, maids just came, great location and ready for immediate movein. Nice and clean lovely one story two bedroom apartment with lots of space located upstairs on second floor. Located two miles from UNT and three miles from TWU. The living room is spacious. The kitchen is large and open to the family room. The kitchen is spacious and comes with a fridge, no washer and dryer. The bedrooms are large.