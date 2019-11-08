All apartments in Denton
2417 Wildwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2417 Wildwood Lane

2417 Wildwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Wildwood Lane, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! This home has plenty of room for your family with 2 living areas, fireplace, 2 dining areas, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen is open to family room. Separate utility room. Formal living room and dining room combo could be used for many other things like a playroom, office, etc. Highly sought after Guyer High School District. Great location close to shopping, schools, restaurants, churches, medical facilities and I-35. PETS NEED APPROVAL, no aggressive breeds! Each applicant age 18+ to submit TAR app with $50 app fee by money order,DL,2 mths. proof of income, past and current rental history references. You don't want to miss this one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
2417 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 2417 Wildwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

