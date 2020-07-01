All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:29 AM

2417 Summer Trail Drive

2417 Summer Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Summer Trail Dr, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
orgeous 3- 2-1 house built in 2016, is conveniently located in the Summer Oaks subdivision, with easy access to Loop 288 and US-380, and local shopping. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Split master includes large garden tub, double-wide shower and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include two-car garage, a large backyard with newly installed sprinkler system. Relax in the covered patio in the backyard. Declawed pets, no big dogs. Please take off your shoes when you enter the house for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have any available units?
2417 Summer Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have?
Some of 2417 Summer Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Summer Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Summer Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Summer Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Summer Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Summer Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Summer Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 2417 Summer Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 2417 Summer Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Summer Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Summer Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

