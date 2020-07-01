2417 Summer Trail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

orgeous 3- 2-1 house built in 2016, is conveniently located in the Summer Oaks subdivision, with easy access to Loop 288 and US-380, and local shopping. Kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, and breakfast bar. Split master includes large garden tub, double-wide shower and walk-in closet. Additional amenities include two-car garage, a large backyard with newly installed sprinkler system. Relax in the covered patio in the backyard. Declawed pets, no big dogs. Please take off your shoes when you enter the house for showing.