2417 Loon Lake Road

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Don't Miss Out On This Amazing OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bedroom Home W Multilevel MEDIA ROOM In Wind River PRICED TO SELL! Living Area W Gas Fireplace*Kitchen Open To Living,Dining,Breakfast Nook* Spacious Downstairs Master-Sep Shower,Double Sinks,Garden Tub* All Additional bedrooms are upstairs and have LARGE Closets*Backs To GREENBELT W Gate Access In Backyard*Community Pool, Walking Trails, and Fishing Pond*Media Room Projector, Wired System,Screen Can All Stay*Executor of Estate can not pay for any buyer desired repairs so the property and is currently moving items out of the home*2017 Downstairs Carpet & Roof were replaced*SEND US YOUR OFFER TODAY*Survey Available*Close To Cinemark Theater,Restaurants&Medical Plaza