2417 Loon Lake Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2417 Loon Lake Road

2417 Loon Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

2417 Loon Lake Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Don't Miss Out On This Amazing OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bedroom Home W Multilevel MEDIA ROOM In Wind River PRICED TO SELL! Living Area W Gas Fireplace*Kitchen Open To Living,Dining,Breakfast Nook* Spacious Downstairs Master-Sep Shower,Double Sinks,Garden Tub* All Additional bedrooms are upstairs and have LARGE Closets*Backs To GREENBELT W Gate Access In Backyard*Community Pool, Walking Trails, and Fishing Pond*Media Room Projector, Wired System,Screen Can All Stay*Executor of Estate can not pay for any buyer desired repairs so the property and is currently moving items out of the home*2017 Downstairs Carpet & Roof were replaced*SEND US YOUR OFFER TODAY*Survey Available*Close To Cinemark Theater,Restaurants&Medical Plaza

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

