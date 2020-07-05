All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2336 Northway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2336 Northway
Last updated April 11 2020 at 9:22 PM

2336 Northway

2336 Northway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2336 Northway, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
ADORABLE 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home conveniently located within minutes of all the NEW shopping and restaurants off University. Home is full of natural light and features an open floor plan with 2 living rooms and a game room or bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinets, a huge pantry, and Stainless Steel appliances including a new refrigerator. New flooring in living areas on the first floor. Enjoy your spacious master suite on the first floor with a beautiful master bath featuring a tiled shower and huge walk in closet. Fenced in backyard is great size with a patio for relaxing. Home is close to North Lakes park, TWU, and UNT with easy access to 380 and I35.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Northway have any available units?
2336 Northway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 Northway have?
Some of 2336 Northway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 Northway currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Northway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Northway pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Northway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2336 Northway offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Northway offers parking.
Does 2336 Northway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Northway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Northway have a pool?
No, 2336 Northway does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Northway have accessible units?
No, 2336 Northway does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Northway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 Northway has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas