2336 Northway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

ADORABLE 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home conveniently located within minutes of all the NEW shopping and restaurants off University. Home is full of natural light and features an open floor plan with 2 living rooms and a game room or bonus room upstairs. Kitchen is equipped with plenty of cabinets, a huge pantry, and Stainless Steel appliances including a new refrigerator. New flooring in living areas on the first floor. Enjoy your spacious master suite on the first floor with a beautiful master bath featuring a tiled shower and huge walk in closet. Fenced in backyard is great size with a patio for relaxing. Home is close to North Lakes park, TWU, and UNT with easy access to 380 and I35.