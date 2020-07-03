2319 Bolivar Street - 5

Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities internet access

Comfortable room for rent in a beautiful 2 floor house in Denton, Texas only 2 minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU) and 5 minutes from the University of North Texas (UNT) and the Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site. One person accommodation permitted. No pets. Rent does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).

Comfortable room for rent in a beautiful 2 floor house in Denton, Texas only 2 minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU) and 5 minutes from the University of North Texas (UNT) and the Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site.



One person accommodation permitted. No pets.

Rent does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).