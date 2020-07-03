All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2319 Bolivar Street - 5
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:42 AM

2319 Bolivar Street - 5

2319 Bolivar Street · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Bolivar Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Comfortable room for rent in a beautiful 2 floor house in Denton, Texas only 2 minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU) and 5 minutes from the University of North Texas (UNT) and the Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site. One person accommodation permitted. No pets. Rent does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).
Comfortable room for rent in a beautiful 2 floor house in Denton, Texas only 2 minutes from Texas Women's University (TWU) and 5 minutes from the University of North Texas (UNT) and the Denton City Square for great music, food and entertainment. The house is situated in a pleasant tree shaded neighborhood at a walking distance to commercial establishments. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Unit includes a full washer and dryer on site.

One person accommodation permitted. No pets.
Rent does not include utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have any available units?
2319 Bolivar Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Bolivar Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2319 Bolivar Street - 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

