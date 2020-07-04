All apartments in Denton
2313 Acorn Bend
Last updated August 29 2019 at 7:10 AM

2313 Acorn Bend

2313 Acorn Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

2313 Acorn Bnd, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous and spacious home with Amazing updates throughout! This 4 BR, 2.5 Bath with Study and open-concept features a completely renovated Kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Newer fixtures, door hardware and flooring throughout! Master bathroom is ideal with walk-in shower, enormous walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and custom cabinets to provide a spa-like experience. Roof installed in 2017 along with engineered hardwoods. Mature, shaded trees with a peaceful and private backyard patio. Beautiful home ready for new owners and connected to Guyer High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Acorn Bend have any available units?
2313 Acorn Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Acorn Bend have?
Some of 2313 Acorn Bend's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Acorn Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Acorn Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Acorn Bend pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Acorn Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2313 Acorn Bend offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Acorn Bend offers parking.
Does 2313 Acorn Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Acorn Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Acorn Bend have a pool?
No, 2313 Acorn Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Acorn Bend have accessible units?
No, 2313 Acorn Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Acorn Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Acorn Bend has units with dishwashers.

