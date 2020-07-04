2313 Acorn Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Fabulous and spacious home with Amazing updates throughout! This 4 BR, 2.5 Bath with Study and open-concept features a completely renovated Kitchen with granite and SS appliances. Newer fixtures, door hardware and flooring throughout! Master bathroom is ideal with walk-in shower, enormous walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub and custom cabinets to provide a spa-like experience. Roof installed in 2017 along with engineered hardwoods. Mature, shaded trees with a peaceful and private backyard patio. Beautiful home ready for new owners and connected to Guyer High School.