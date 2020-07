Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A Must See. Very nice, home on a quite street in an established neighborhood very close to UNT, Bormen elementary and Denia Park. All appliances, including WD and Refrigerator Freezer. An incredible 17X10 screened porch overlooks a peaceful private back yard with mature trees. Abundance of natural lighting and vaulted living room ceiling create an open feeling. Convenient laundry access and walk in pantry.