Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home in Wind River Community! This home has a large kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to main living room, fireplace and wall of windows. All bedrooms are located upstarirs. Enjoy the very large master suite with a big master bathroom with dual vanities, separate tub and shower. Relax in the backyard with all the greenbelt views. There is a community pool for you to enjoy!!