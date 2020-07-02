All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:11 PM

2217 Lattimore Street

2217 Lattimore Street · No Longer Available
Location

2217 Lattimore Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
garage
Lovely and well maintained three bedroom home with new carpet and neutral paint is available for immediate move-in. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, as is storage shed for gardening supplies. Home backs up to open land with a cedar fence for privacy. Built in bookcase in the living room, gas logs in the fireplace and separate vanities in the master. Garden tub for soaking! 2 inch white faux wood blinds throughout. Close to Shiloh Field Community Garden and easy access to 380 for commuting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Lattimore Street have any available units?
2217 Lattimore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Lattimore Street have?
Some of 2217 Lattimore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Lattimore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Lattimore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Lattimore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Lattimore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2217 Lattimore Street offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Lattimore Street offers parking.
Does 2217 Lattimore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Lattimore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Lattimore Street have a pool?
No, 2217 Lattimore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Lattimore Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 Lattimore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Lattimore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Lattimore Street has units with dishwashers.

