2217 Lattimore Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage community garden fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking garage

Lovely and well maintained three bedroom home with new carpet and neutral paint is available for immediate move-in. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included, as is storage shed for gardening supplies. Home backs up to open land with a cedar fence for privacy. Built in bookcase in the living room, gas logs in the fireplace and separate vanities in the master. Garden tub for soaking! 2 inch white faux wood blinds throughout. Close to Shiloh Field Community Garden and easy access to 380 for commuting.