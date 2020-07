Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great location! Three bedroom two bath one-story home in Denton. Hard surface flooring throughout. This home features vaulted ceilings, built in shelves and covered front and back porches. Close to University Drive and Loop 288 for lots of Dining and entertainment options. Not far from TWU, UNT and the historic downtown Denton Square.