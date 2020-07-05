2129 Crestmeadow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! We are only offering six-month leases for this property.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.