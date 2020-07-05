All apartments in Denton
2129 Crestmeadow Street

2129 Crestmeadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Crestmeadow Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered back patio and fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! We are only offering six-month leases for this property.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have any available units?
2129 Crestmeadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have?
Some of 2129 Crestmeadow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Crestmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Crestmeadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Crestmeadow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Crestmeadow Street is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Crestmeadow Street offers parking.
Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Crestmeadow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have a pool?
No, 2129 Crestmeadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 2129 Crestmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Crestmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Crestmeadow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

