2100 Hemingway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open plan 1-story with vaulted ceilings and art niches.Ready for late July move in. Living area has fireplace and plant ledges. Kitchen opens to living area. Master has dual sinks, medicine cabinet, jetted tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Fenced backyard with open patio. Corner lot with trees.

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.