Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2016 Del Mar Court

2016 Del Mar Court · No Longer Available
Location

2016 Del Mar Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! A wonderful house with 2 car garage with large swing driveway, 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom with French doors can be used as a perfect study). Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and kitchen island with many cabinets for storage. Large family room. Split bedrooms and master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Large backyard! Near Guyer High School, and lots of retail. Community pool and pond for your family to enjoy! House comes with owner provided refrigerator! Pet Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

