2016 Del Mar Court

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEW PAINT! NEW CARPET! A wonderful house with 2 car garage with large swing driveway, 4 bedrooms (4th bedroom with French doors can be used as a perfect study). Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and kitchen island with many cabinets for storage. Large family room. Split bedrooms and master bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, double sink vanity and large walk-in closet. Large backyard! Near Guyer High School, and lots of retail. Community pool and pond for your family to enjoy! House comes with owner provided refrigerator! Pet Friendly!