Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, home is located in quiet neighborhood near North Lakes Park and Rec enter. You are only minutes to shopping center, Rayzor Ranch. The open concept home with a great flow to kitchen, living and dining rooms. Spacious backyard for friends and family activities. Owner will consider a Lease to Own option, contact Agent #2 for details.