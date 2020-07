Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available July 1st!

No Pets. No Smoking. Landscaping provided.



This house will be available July 1st to show and move into. As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units.



N. Andrew Killian

Real Estate Broker

www.killianpropertymanagement.com

killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com

(940) 566 5717