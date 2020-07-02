All apartments in Denton
1710 Sam Bass Boulevard

1710 Sam Bass Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1710 Sam Bass Boulevard, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
It's 1bedroom 1bathroom apartment. The current lease will be expired on 04-2019. You can stay and sign longer lease. Current residents would like to find a sublease because they bought their own new house. The apartment will be available on 12-01-2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have any available units?
1710 Sam Bass Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have?
Some of 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1710 Sam Bass Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1710 Sam Bass Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

