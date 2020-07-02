1710 Sam Bass Boulevard

It's 1bedroom 1bathroom apartment. The current lease will be expired on 04-2019. You can stay and sign longer lease. Current residents would like to find a sublease because they bought their own new house. The apartment will be available on 12-01-2018.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
