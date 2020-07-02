This is a great little home located in the heart of Denton, Texas. This home features one bedroom and one bathroom. This has central air and heat and a fenced in yard. This home is right new the University of North Texas!
(RLNE911287)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1620 W Congress St have any available units?
1620 W Congress St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 W Congress St have?
Some of 1620 W Congress St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 W Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
1620 W Congress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 W Congress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 W Congress St is pet friendly.
Does 1620 W Congress St offer parking?
No, 1620 W Congress St does not offer parking.
Does 1620 W Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 W Congress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 W Congress St have a pool?
No, 1620 W Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 1620 W Congress St have accessible units?
No, 1620 W Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 W Congress St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 W Congress St does not have units with dishwashers.
