1505 Manten Boulevard
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:43 AM

1505 Manten Boulevard

Location

1505 Manten Boulevard, Denton, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolute perfection! This immaculately maintained home features updates throughout which include an open island kitchen with granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel Samsung appliances and white cabinets; cast stone fireplace and built-in custom entertainment cabinet in the large family room; tile and laminate flooring thru out (no carpet); wood crown molding caps on windows; 2 inch blinds; 10 foot ceiling; and a split bedroom arrangement! Exterior updates include a large insulated workshop with electricity, AC, and attic space; 8 foot privacy fence with arched gates with trim and corbels; sprinkler system; French drains; and a beautiful pergola covered patio in the large backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

