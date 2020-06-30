1505 Manten Boulevard

Amenities
Absolute perfection! This immaculately maintained home features updates throughout which include an open island kitchen with granite countertops, tumbled marble backsplash, stainless steel Samsung appliances and white cabinets; cast stone fireplace and built-in custom entertainment cabinet in the large family room; tile and laminate flooring thru out (no carpet); wood crown molding caps on windows; 2 inch blinds; 10 foot ceiling; and a split bedroom arrangement! Exterior updates include a large insulated workshop with electricity, AC, and attic space; 8 foot privacy fence with arched gates with trim and corbels; sprinkler system; French drains; and a beautiful pergola covered patio in the large backyard!