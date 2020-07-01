All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1431 N Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1431 N Locust Street
Last updated January 24 2020 at 4:28 AM

1431 N Locust Street

1431 N Locust St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1431 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Precious lil' 1-bedroom, 1-bath, duplex with an open studio concept just north of the Denton Square directly across the street from TWC, Texas Women's University. City water & sewer paid by Landlord. Opens to living area with a divider wall to the separate room and open kitchen area which includes refrigerator and gas oven-stove. Refreshed with new paint, carpet in 1 room, ceramic tile in wet areas, high-end 2 inch blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Back porch wash room, mud room, exits to the large backyard oasis. Welcoming front porch boasts comfy rocking chairs to help ensure you relax and enjoy your new home! Ready for immediate move-in; 620 minimum credit score required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 N Locust Street have any available units?
1431 N Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1431 N Locust Street have?
Some of 1431 N Locust Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1431 N Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
1431 N Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 N Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 1431 N Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1431 N Locust Street offer parking?
Yes, 1431 N Locust Street offers parking.
Does 1431 N Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 N Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 N Locust Street have a pool?
No, 1431 N Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 1431 N Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 1431 N Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 N Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 N Locust Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas