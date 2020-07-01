1431 N Locust Street

Amenities

Precious lil' 1-bedroom, 1-bath, duplex with an open studio concept just north of the Denton Square directly across the street from TWC, Texas Women's University. City water & sewer paid by Landlord. Opens to living area with a divider wall to the separate room and open kitchen area which includes refrigerator and gas oven-stove. Refreshed with new paint, carpet in 1 room, ceramic tile in wet areas, high-end 2 inch blinds and ceiling fans in all rooms. Back porch wash room, mud room, exits to the large backyard oasis. Welcoming front porch boasts comfy rocking chairs to help ensure you relax and enjoy your new home! Ready for immediate move-in; 620 minimum credit score required.