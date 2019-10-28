1412 Morin Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bed 2 bath Home in the University Park subdivision with easy access to I-35, Hwy 380, and the University. This beautiful home features a large kitchen witch adds to the great flow of this home. The kitchen with an eat-in area and breakfast bar that overlooks the warm living room with fireplace, large master with garden tub, stand-up enclosed shower, and walk-in closet. There is also a large fenced yard, a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Walking distance to Discovery Park and just a bike ride away from UNT.