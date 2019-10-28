All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 PM

1412 Morin Drive

1412 Morin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Morin Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Great 3 bed 2 bath Home in the University Park subdivision with easy access to I-35, Hwy 380, and the University. This beautiful home features a large kitchen witch adds to the great flow of this home. The kitchen with an eat-in area and breakfast bar that overlooks the warm living room with fireplace, large master with garden tub, stand-up enclosed shower, and walk-in closet. There is also a large fenced yard, a covered patio for outdoor entertaining. Walking distance to Discovery Park and just a bike ride away from UNT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Morin Drive have any available units?
1412 Morin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Morin Drive have?
Some of 1412 Morin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Morin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Morin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Morin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Morin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1412 Morin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Morin Drive offers parking.
Does 1412 Morin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Morin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Morin Drive have a pool?
No, 1412 Morin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Morin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1412 Morin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Morin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Morin Drive has units with dishwashers.

