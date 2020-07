Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New lovely home construction built by McClintock Homes. This inviting one story plan in Meadow Oaks includes 4 bedrooms, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and many more amenities. Located strategically within minutes from TWU and UNT in a mature neighborhood. This home has great view over looking at the heart of the Denton.