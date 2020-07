Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully remodeled 3-2-2 one-story home in North Denton! Granite counters in the kitchen along with updated stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms also have granite counters! Covered back porch great for relaxing and storage shed for additional space. Home withing walking distance of Wilson elementary and several Denton gems, such as Chairy Orchard and Avondale park. UNT, TWU and the historic downtown Denton Square are all a short drive away!