1313 E Sherman Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 1:23 PM

1313 E Sherman Drive

1313 East Sherman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1313 East Sherman Drive, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
TOTALLY RENOVATED three bedroom, two bathroom home in the heart of North Denton! Don't miss out on the chance to call 1313 E. Sherman home! Recent upgrades include new paint throughout, granite counters, new cooktop, and SO MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 E Sherman Drive have any available units?
1313 E Sherman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 E Sherman Drive have?
Some of 1313 E Sherman Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 E Sherman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1313 E Sherman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 E Sherman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1313 E Sherman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1313 E Sherman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1313 E Sherman Drive offers parking.
Does 1313 E Sherman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 E Sherman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 E Sherman Drive have a pool?
No, 1313 E Sherman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1313 E Sherman Drive have accessible units?
No, 1313 E Sherman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 E Sherman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 E Sherman Drive has units with dishwashers.

