Two bedroom, one bath home within walking distance to UNT. Original hardwood flooring and laminate wood-look flooring throughout. This home features ceiling fans, built-ins and a open back patio. Owner covers partial utilities (water, wastewater, trash, gas). Refrigerator included. This home is the main, larger unit of a duplex, with an occupied efficiency unit in the back.