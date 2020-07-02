All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
1304 Windstream Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:16 AM

1304 Windstream Street

1304 Windstream Street · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Windstream Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Ready for new Tenant! Come see this lovely single story home with brand new appliances and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a large vanity area. You'll love the beautiful brick fireplace in the family room! French doors in the dining room lead to a covered patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Walking distance to Strickland Middle School and Denton North Branch Library. Only 2 miles from TWU!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Windstream Street have any available units?
1304 Windstream Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 Windstream Street have?
Some of 1304 Windstream Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Windstream Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Windstream Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Windstream Street pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Windstream Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1304 Windstream Street offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Windstream Street offers parking.
Does 1304 Windstream Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Windstream Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Windstream Street have a pool?
No, 1304 Windstream Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Windstream Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 Windstream Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Windstream Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Windstream Street has units with dishwashers.

