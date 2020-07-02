1304 Windstream Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready for new Tenant! Come see this lovely single story home with brand new appliances and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a large vanity area. You'll love the beautiful brick fireplace in the family room! French doors in the dining room lead to a covered patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Walking distance to Strickland Middle School and Denton North Branch Library. Only 2 miles from TWU!