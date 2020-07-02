1304 Windstream Street

Ready for new Tenant! Come see this lovely single story home with brand new appliances and lots of natural light. The master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets and a large vanity area. You'll love the beautiful brick fireplace in the family room! French doors in the dining room lead to a covered patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Walking distance to Strickland Middle School and Denton North Branch Library. Only 2 miles from TWU!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
