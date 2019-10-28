All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

1303 Cordell Street

1303 Cordell St · No Longer Available
Location

1303 Cordell St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing recently updated rental property available now! Move in ready! Great location less than 1 mile to UNT campus & I35. Walk to Elementary 2 blocks. 2 spacious full bathrooms. 3 bedrooms with neutral carpet & ceiling fans. 2 car covered dedicated parking. Breakfast bar is open to living and dining room. Beautiful modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & luxury vinyl flooring. Refrigerator included! Separate utility room off kitchen for washer & dryer Pets allowed case-by-case basis. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and outside watering. 1 year lease or longer required. $50 app fee per adult, $1300 security deposit. No Smoking on premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

