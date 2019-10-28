1303 Cordell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing recently updated rental property available now! Move in ready! Great location less than 1 mile to UNT campus & I35. Walk to Elementary 2 blocks. 2 spacious full bathrooms. 3 bedrooms with neutral carpet & ceiling fans. 2 car covered dedicated parking. Breakfast bar is open to living and dining room. Beautiful modern kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & luxury vinyl flooring. Refrigerator included! Separate utility room off kitchen for washer & dryer Pets allowed case-by-case basis. Landlord provides lawn maintenance and outside watering. 1 year lease or longer required. $50 app fee per adult, $1300 security deposit. No Smoking on premises.