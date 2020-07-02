1231 Cordell Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Sunday open house is cancelled. Great Price! Less than 1 Mile to Univ of North Texas Campus & I35. One block to Rayzor Elem, One block to Denton High. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM 23 X 12 with 2 closets! Split bedrooms ideal for roommate arrangement, 2 full baths Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Laminate Wood Floors in kitchen, updated microwave & Ceiling Fans. Kitchen opens to living and breakfast area. Refrigerator included, Dishwasher. Utility room off kitchen Two covered porches, Two Car Covered Parking. Pets on a case by case. NO CATS PLEASE. Landlord takes care of yard and watering.