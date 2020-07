Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Imagine living in historic Denton close to the square, UNT and TWU! This home has 4 large bedrooms with walk-in closets and private bath, two large living rooms, and over 2,300 sqft. Features include: luxury flooring throughout, granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, fresh paint, washer, dryer, refrigerator, gas range, oven, dishwasher, and peaceful backyard retreat.