1208 B Loyal Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1208 B Loyal Lane

1208 South Avenue B · No Longer Available
Location

1208 South Avenue B, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have any available units?
1208 B Loyal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 1208 B Loyal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1208 B Loyal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 B Loyal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 B Loyal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane offer parking?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have a pool?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have accessible units?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 B Loyal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 B Loyal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

