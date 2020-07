Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home with big fenced backyard, large kitchen, Tile and wood floors in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. 4 bedroom can be used as a study with closet. Walking distance to park, community pool and elementary school. Fill out your lease appication and pay your application fee on line at cannonrealty.net