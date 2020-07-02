120-122 W Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Are you looking for an authentic loft style apartment that is centrally located to the action, great dining and city activities? This charming Loft Apartment on the Historic Denton Square is a must see! Come see this awesome loft apartment on the 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1250 square feet, 12ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, amazing natural light, with an open floor plan concept. August 2018 new Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator,built-in microwave,dishwasher and range, also Quartz countertops in kitchen, bathroom,new ceiling fans,light fixtures and HVAC system. Giant sky light replaced with a newer higher tech one 3 years ago. Laundry room is onsite with washer and dryer.