Denton, TX
120-122 W Oak Street
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:56 AM

120-122 W Oak Street

120-122 West Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

120-122 West Oak Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Are you looking for an authentic loft style apartment that is centrally located to the action, great dining and city activities? This charming Loft Apartment on the Historic Denton Square is a must see! Come see this awesome loft apartment on the 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1250 square feet, 12ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, amazing natural light, with an open floor plan concept. August 2018 new Stainless Steel appliances including refrigerator,built-in microwave,dishwasher and range, also Quartz countertops in kitchen, bathroom,new ceiling fans,light fixtures and HVAC system. Giant sky light replaced with a newer higher tech one 3 years ago. Laundry room is onsite with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-122 W Oak Street have any available units?
120-122 W Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 120-122 W Oak Street have?
Some of 120-122 W Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-122 W Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
120-122 W Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-122 W Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 120-122 W Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 120-122 W Oak Street offer parking?
No, 120-122 W Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 120-122 W Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120-122 W Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-122 W Oak Street have a pool?
No, 120-122 W Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 120-122 W Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 120-122 W Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120-122 W Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120-122 W Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

