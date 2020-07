Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1101 Norman St #103 Available 07/07/20 ***4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath*** Walking distance to UNT*** - Scrappy has gone missing! Can you find him in our new duplex? There are so many places to hide. In our oversize kitchen, large living area, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with double sinks! Could he be in the additional half bathroom downstairs? Come take a look and see for yourself! 1101 Norman St. within walking distance to UNT. Call today for a tour! 940.243.1065



(RLNE4096173)